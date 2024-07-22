Piper Sandler Boosts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $3.50

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

