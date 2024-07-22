Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $261.25

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.25 and last traded at $259.98, with a volume of 1950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.57.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

