Piper Sandler Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $140.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,654,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,654,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,360,723 shares of company stock valued at $524,762,141 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

