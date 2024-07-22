Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $2.40 at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.40 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

