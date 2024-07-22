Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 14,910,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,797,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

