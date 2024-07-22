Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.