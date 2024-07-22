PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 611,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

