Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

