Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

PBAM opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

