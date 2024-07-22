Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $167.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,689 shares of company stock worth $25,277,533 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

