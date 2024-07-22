ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

