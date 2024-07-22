ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Herc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HRI. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Herc Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

