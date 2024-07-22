ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,905 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alight by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

ALIT stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

