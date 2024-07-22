ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $101.65 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

