ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,013,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $68.45 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

