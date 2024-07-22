ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

