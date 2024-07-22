ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 530,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,673,000 after purchasing an additional 58,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $269.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

