ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

