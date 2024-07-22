ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.38 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

