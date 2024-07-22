ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.8 %

HLNE stock opened at $139.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

