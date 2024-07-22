ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Integer by 43.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $126.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

