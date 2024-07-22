ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

