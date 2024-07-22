ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1,473.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

