ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 679 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $119.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $124.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

