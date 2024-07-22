ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 708 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

