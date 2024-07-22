ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 906 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.