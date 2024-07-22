ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

MANH stock opened at $218.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.