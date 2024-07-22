ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 188,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $485.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

