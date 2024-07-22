ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

GoDaddy stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

