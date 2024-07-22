ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

