ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,679,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

DY stock opened at $174.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

