ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

