ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

BlackLine stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 203.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

