ProShare Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $258.03 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.