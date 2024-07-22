ProShare Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

