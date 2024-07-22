ProShare Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,862.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 299,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

