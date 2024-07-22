ProShare Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $7,780,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 403,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 165,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

