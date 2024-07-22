ProShare Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 140.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

ACIW opened at $41.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.