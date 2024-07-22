ProShare Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 578,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 143,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Arcellx’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,787.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $458,787.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,891. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

