ProShare Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 1,108,770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Macerich by 10.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Macerich by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 194,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 189,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Macerich Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.