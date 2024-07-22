ProShare Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

