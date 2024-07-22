ProShare Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after buying an additional 821,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,713,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7,345.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

