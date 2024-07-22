ProShare Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366,571.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,408 shares of company stock worth $12,590,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

