ProShare Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

