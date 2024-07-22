ProShare Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $303.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $228.84 and a one year high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.