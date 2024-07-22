ProShare Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,025,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after buying an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after buying an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,950,000 after buying an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

