ProShare Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in argenx by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 89,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.47.

ARGX opened at $471.32 on Monday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.75 and a 200-day moving average of $392.16.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

