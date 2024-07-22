ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of GMS opened at $90.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

