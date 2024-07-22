ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $148.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $160.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

