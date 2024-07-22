ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 196.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

